€310,000 approved for walking/cycling routes

By Suzanne Pender

LOCAL Fianna Fáil cllr John McDonald has welcomed €310,000 in funding for three vitally important walking and cycling schemes in the locality.

“As part of National Transport Authority funding to Carlow County Council, €310,000 has been allocated to three projects in the local area – €150,000 for Tullow town orbital walking and cycling scheme; €100,000 for Rathoe Road in Tullow; and €60,000 for Mountain View link in Hacketstown,” said cllr McDonald.

“The funding for these fine projects will make our local area a more attractive place to live, work and visit. It is also good for public health and the environment and promotes the most economic and efficient transport system,” he added.

Cllr McDonald also remarked that with switching to remote working, it is “vital now that our local roads are improved to help create a safer and more efficient transport system for all of us to enjoy.

“I welcome this funding and look forward to seeing our local community take full advantage of these tremendous amenities in the near future,” concluded cllr McDonald.