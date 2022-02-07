New ‘contemporary and durable’ Garda uniform revealed

James Cox

The delivery of a new Garda uniform to frontline operational gardaí will begin this week.

Over the next number of weeks this new operational uniform will be delivered to over 13,000 uniform members of An Garda Síochána of Garda, Sergeant and Inspector rank across every Garda region, division, district and in excess of 560 Garda stations nationwide.

The new uniform is “contemporary, and incorporates elements such as durability, protection and functionality”.

A key finding of the internal Garda Cultural Audit 2018 was a desire from front-line gardaí for a new, practical operational uniform.

Over 6,500 members of An Garda Síochána contributed to the findings of the Cultural Audit.

The new Garda uniform is also a key recommendation outlined in the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland Report, ‘A Police Service For Our Future’.

At a later date, the Garda Commissioner will announce a formal ‘go-live’ date when this new uniform will become the operational uniform for daily duties, currently expected to be in March 2022.

As An Garda Síochána approaches the 100th anniversary of its establishment, this is only the third time in that century that a formal upgrade of the Garda uniform has taken place.

The new uniform will consist of:

• Two tone Soft Shell Jacket.

• Two Tone Waterproof Jacket.

• Garda Blue Polo Shirt.

• Operational Trousers.

• Practical Base layers.

This is the first time that the operational uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda crest on the operational uniform, and “demonstrates the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as we enter the second century of policing in Ireland”.

The current uniform cap will remain in place “as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform”.

An Garda Síochána has previously updated its uniform policy to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious and cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.