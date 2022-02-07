St Patrick’s festival announced with national parade returning for the first time since 2019

This year’s St Patrick’s Day festival has been revealed, with the parade retuning for the first time since 2019.

Organisers have said this year’s festival is the biggest and most ambitious ever produced, with the theme being ‘connections’.

The March 17th parade is returning with more pageants, marching bands and participants than ever before.

Also scheduled as part of the celebrations is a new Festival Quarter located at Collins Barracks from March 16th-20th. The day-to-night urban festival will feature acts such as Lyra, Damien Dempsey, and Neil Delamare. The Festival Quarter will also host the Irish Food & Craft Village.

Other St Patrick’s festival live events and club nights are also set to be announced.

Anna McGowan, interim director of St Patrick’s Festival said: “We are so thrilled to bring St Patrick’s Festival back to the streets of Dublin this coming March.

“The very best of Ireland’s creative community have come together to present a spectacular programme of events, the biggest, most exciting offering we have ever produced.

“Hundreds of artists, arts workers, makers, creators, live events teams and community organisations, drawn from across the nation, will present a magical five days and nights of live and virtual events, from song, story and performance, to film, theatre, tours, food and so much more.

“We are incredibly thankful to all our funders, partners and sponsors who have made this year’s Festival possible.

“We can’t wait to welcome Ireland and the World back to Dublin, and we are equally delighted that we can continue to present a virtual programme through SPF TV for those who cannot be with us in person.”

Rolling out the ‘green carpet’

Minister for Tourism and Culture Catherine Martin said the country looks forward to rolling out the ‘green carpet’ to welcome visitors for the celebraitsions.

“On the theme of connections, St Patrick’s Festival embodies the connections and synergies between the artistic, cultural and tourism aspects of my ministerial brief.

“I am pleased that both my Department and Fáilte Ireland have been able to contribute significant funding to support an exciting programme that combines live, in-person events and experiences alongside those curated online and showcases a host of brilliant artists and performers, supported by talented creatives and technicians.

“In this way, whether you are a local, a tourist or someone connecting virtually, you can engage with a multi-faceted programme that harnesses Ireland’s heritage, culture and creativity to deliver uplifting experiences and lasting memories.

“And the high international profile of this celebration of our national day sends the message out loud and clear – Ireland is open again for tourism, and we cannot wait to roll out the ‘green carpet’ and welcome visitors from near and far to come and experience, hands-on and in-person, our Céad Míle Fáilte.”

For the full schedule of events, check out stpatricksfestival.ie.