Teenage girl attacked while walking alone in Co Cork town

Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was attacked while walking alone in the Fermoy area on Monday.

The teenager was approached and assaulted by two youths as she was out walking in the Cork town this afternoon.

It is understood that a number of other young people intervened when they heard the young woman screaming, and the assailants fled the scene by foot.

One of the teenagers who went to the assistance of the girl sustained a minor injury in the incident, requiring stitches in hospital.

The teenage girl, who lives locally, did not sustain serious injuries in the incident. However, she was left badly shaken by the assault.

CCTV is being examined in the town in a bid to trace the youths responsible for the assault. The incident occurred a short distance from the town centre.

Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any information on it are asked to contact gardaí in Fermoy on 025 82100 or at any Garda station.