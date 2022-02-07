What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday’s front pages are dominated by fears over the impact of inflation.

The Irish Times leads with a story on grants of more than €25,000 to be offered to individual householders to help pay for deep retrofits of their homes.

The Irish Examiner reports that only a fraction of child sex abuse images reported are investigated by gardaí. A story on a one-off payment of €100 to help low income families with the cost of inflation also makes the front page.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on blackspots for hospital waiting lists, while a story on transport and health being identified as important to curb rising costs also makes the front page.

Inflation will see the return of a ‘Rip-off Republic’, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Echo leads with a story on con artists using kittens in a fraud scheme.

The Irish Sun leads on the aggravated burglary that has left 73-year-old Thomas Niland on life support in hospital, gardai in Sligo have renewed their appeal for information on the incident as they search for the attackers.

The Irish Daily Mirror also leads with the attack on Mr Niland.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on hospital waiting lists in Northern Ireland.

The Irish News also leads with a story on the waiting lists.

In Britain, the front pages include stories on the NHS backlog, the continuing pressure on British prime minister Boris Johnson amid the partygate scandal, and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The NHS backlog and the Queen’s jubilee make the front page of The Daily Telegraph.

The Guardian reports that half a million people are facing delays to see NHS cancer specialists.

The Times reports that Boris Johnson is hoping for a fresh start as he makes new appointments to his inner circle following a number of Number 10 resignations last week.

Along with the Queen’s celebrations, Metro leads with a story on possible rises in food prices due to inflation.

The i reports 100 MPs are ready to vote no confidence in Boris Johnson’s leadership.

The Independent also leads with a story on the pressure on Boris Johnson.

The Financial Times leads with a story on possible gas supply issues due to the Ukraine crisis.

The Daily Star reports that the UK will see freezing weather conditions for Valentine’s Day.