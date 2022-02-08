Carlow court imposes prison sentence on man who denied riding scrambler

A MAN who denied riding a scrambler bike on a public road was given a two-month prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week. Judge Geraldine Carthy said it was not credible that when the defendant was confronted by gardaí he would have said “I was doing no harm” if he had not been driving.

Paul Swain (23) of Loughmogue, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow had pleaded not guilty to driving without insurance and a licence at Church Hill, Dunlavin on 24 April last. At the outset of the case, Garda Damien Prendergast gave evidence that he was entering Church Hill shortly after 5pm on the day in question.

He observed a male around 100 metres away on a scrambler bike making a turn onto a public road at Church Hill. It was a fine, clear day, the garda recalled: “The cyclist was not wearing a helmet. I recognised him as Paul Swain, who is personally known to me.”

The scrambler bike continued onto a pathway linking Church Hill and Church Lane. The garda would say that children were playing nearby and that there were a lot of people around. Garda Prendergast found Paul Swain among a group a males in a field.

The defendant told the garda: “I am doing no harm. What harm was I doing?”

Garda Prendergast said there was no registration plate on the bike, but it was later determined to be a Yamaha scrambler motorbike. After making a demand for his insurance, Mr Swain told the garda: “Sure there is no insurance on that. What harm was I doing?”

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said his client would admit driving in an adjacent field, but not on a public road.

The court was told that Thomas Scanlon would admit in court to driving the motorbike on the road.

Garda Prendergast said he knew Mr Scanlon and he had been among the group of males he met on the day. Mr Scanlon had not admitted to driving the bike on the road at the time.

Garda Prendergast added that Mr Scanlon had presented at the station to say he was driving, after a court summons had been issued to the defendant. Garda Prendergast believed the statute of limitations had expired to prosecute Mr Scanlon and he had not taken a statement.

Mr Swain gave evidence denying driving the bike on the road and said it did not make sense due to where he lived. Mr Swain said he had known Garda Prendergast all his life and had told him: “I was not driving. Why should I produce insurance?”

In cross-examination by Inspector Alan Kissane, Mr Swain agreed that Garda Prendergast was a “fair and honest” garda.

Thomas Scanlon gave evidence that a group had been riding the motorbike in a field before Mr Scanlon took it out on the road. Mr Scanlon said he doubted the garda could have known who was driving the bike. “I could not tell it was him in the squad car. I don’t know how he could tell it was anyone.”

In cross-examination, Mr Scanlon said he had not spoken up, as he did not want to get in trouble. “I did not want to rat myself out,” he said.

Insp Kissane put it to Mr Scanlon that he was not riding the bike and he was telling lies.

“You are very nervous,” said Insp Kissane.

“Of course, I am in a courtroom,” said Mr Scanlon.

“You are nervous because you are not telling the truth,” said the inspector. “You concocted a story.”

Mr Scanlon denied telling lies.

After closing arguments by the defence, Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted. The judge highlighted Garda Prendergast’s clear evidence in her decision.

“I also find it incredulous that somebody accused of something would, instead of denying it, say ‘I was doing no harm’.”

Mr Swain, a father of a young baby, had multiple road traffic convictions, including three for driving without insurance. Mr Farrell asked the court not to impose a custodial sentence.

Judge Carthy imposed a two-month sentence and a six-year driving ban on the insurance offence. Judge Carthy said she would not order a probation report or impose a suspended sentence despite an appeal from Mr Farrell.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal. Bail conditions stipulated that the defendant should not drive a vehicle and also be of good behaviour.