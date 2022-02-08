Carlow people urged to take part in national protest against domestic abuse

Carlow people who wish to protest domestic violence are invited to take part in a national demonstration next month.

Following the renewed light cast on gender based violence following a spate of random violent attacks on women a mass demonstration has been organised in Dublin on Saturday the 5 March ahead of International Women’s Day. Buses to the demo will be organised from Carlow.

Ger O’ Neill, spokeswoman for Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign, said “We cannot sit back and hope violence against women will just end. We have to actively fight for change. The government have constantly played lip service to funding a refuge in Carlow and the other eight counties without one, but we need action. We need a timeline and we need funding released immediately. We also need funding restored to Rape Crisis Centres, paid domestic violence leave and consent-focused Sex Education in schools”.”

Ms O Neill added: “A mass demonstration has been called in Dublin on Saturday the 5 March. We will be assembling at the Spire at 11am and marching to the Dáil where we will join the National Women Council’s rally.” The Carlow refuge group will be organising a bus from Carlow and it will leave at 9am. If you want to book a seat please email [email protected]