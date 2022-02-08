Leaving Cert: Students will get more choice, fewer questions

James Cox

Students will have more choice and fewer questions in this year’s Leaving Certificate, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed.

While a hybrid model has been ruled out, adjustments to the exams have been included in the details released this evening.

The changes to exams mirror those that were included last year.

The adjustments have been made to take into account the “disruption to teaching and learning experienced by the Leaving Certificate class of 2022”, according to the SEC. The changes have been made to provide students with “certainty and clarity”.

“The adjustments will provide the fairest pathway to successfully completing their post-primary education and enabling them to progress to further and higher education and training, apprenticeships, and the world of work,” it said.

The changes will be in place for written exams only. They do not apply to aural or listening component in language subjects or music.

Meanwhile, there will be no changes to practical coursework, orals, and practical performance tests.

The SEC said the changes to this year’s paper aim to maintain the structure and layout of the paper.

“This means that no new material has been added to the papers and, for the most part, no material removed.”

The changes will provide students with more choice as the number of questions in examinations will be reduced.

“While this will have the effect of also reducing the time needed to complete the examination, the duration of each examination will remain unchanged, thus substantively relieving time pressures.”

‘Additional levels of choice’

Students will not be expected to provide more extensive or detailed answers because of the extra time.

“The relief of time pressure will allow for more time to read and consider the questions carefully, and will thereby help them to make best use of the additional levels of choice available.”

Full details of the further adjustments made to the examinations are published on gov.ie/LeavingCertificate and on examinations.ie.

Timetables for the exams were also published on Tuesday evening.

The Leaving cert exams will begin on Wednesday, June 8th.