Marathon meeting approves draft version of key development plan

By Suzanne Pender

The Carlow County Development Plan 2022-2028 passed a “significant hurdle” last Thursday night as it progresses towards becoming the definitive blueprint for the county’s future development.

A special meeting of Carlow County Council met last Thursday at Visual to consider various motions and resolutions along with chief executive Kathleen Holohan’s report into the draft Carlow County Development Plan (CDP). The CDP establishes a broad framework for the way in which Co Carlow’s economy, society, environment and the use of land should evolve over the years to come.

The hugely detailed and challenging meeting ran to over six-and-a-half hours, at many times marred by technical issues due to inadequate wi-fi at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre.

The disruptions ultimately meant the special meeting was held over two sessions last Thursday. The first session took place from 2pm to 6.30pm, which some council members and officials attended remotely. The meeting reconvened at 8pm with all attendees logging in remotely and finally completing their discussions at 9.45pm.

The CDP incorporates aims, objectives, policies and guidelines to provide for the proper planning and sustainable development of the county. It is essentially a spatial planning framework that ensures the delivery of sustainable and planned economic and social development. However, the plan must be consistent with higher-level plans and strategies, such as Project Ireland 2040 National Planning Framework Ireland and the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Southern Region (RSES) 2020.

Across 16 chapters contained within the CDP under headings such as housing, community development and plans for towns and villages, the members discussed their contents in detail, which was then followed by a roll-call vote as members considered the adoption of each chapter.

Among the more contentious issues was the recommendation by the chief executive to remove the lime kiln cooling tower at the site of the former sugar factory from the protected structures list, which was rejected by members. Other issues that sparked debate included the zoning of land at Thompson’s of Carlow on the Athy Road, the ongoing issue of the Barrow Blueway and various zonings of land for residential development in towns and villages across the county.

Last Thursday’s meeting follows months of work by council officials and members, including various workshops and discussions. Councillors also met privately on Thursday morning for several hours to discuss the plan.

Chief executive Holohan thanked council officials, in particular director of services Michael Rainey and planners Anita Sweeney and Wesley Keogh, for their “tremendous work”.

“This is a huge responsibility and they have worked tirelessly on this plan,” she stated.

Ms Holohan also complimented council members, adding that this was their “most important piece of work outside of budgets” and that it was clear they “take the responsibility very diligently”.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed this significant milestone in the adoption of the CDP, pointing out that the draft plan now goes on public display for a period of three weeks, allowing four weeks then for further observations and submission by the public.

“The County Development Plan is not yet passed, but we have passed a significant hurdle today,” said cllr Phelan.

The draft CDP was proposed by cllr Michael Doran, seconded by cllr John Pender and unanimously agreed by all 18 council members.