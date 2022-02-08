  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Solidarity-PBP call for minimum wage to be increased to €15 amid cost-of-living crisis

Solidarity-PBP call for minimum wage to be increased to €15 amid cost-of-living crisis

Tuesday, February 08, 2022

A motion is set to come before the Dáil this week for the minimum wage to be increased to €15 per hour.

It comes as the Government is under increasing pressure to tackle inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

The motion is being tabled by Solidarity-People Before Profit, who have said the increase is needed in order for people to have a solid quality of life.

The €15 figure is well above the latest estimated living wage of €12.90 per hour. At present, the minimum wage in Ireland stands at €10.50.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said the increase is more important than ever given the level of inflation people are facing.

“It’s not the cost-of-living, it’s the cost of surviving, those are the words said to me by a woman worker in Cork during the week,” Mr Barry said.

“Tomorrow I will be introducing a motion to be voted on tomorrow night calling for an emergency review and increase in the national minimum wage.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Barry said the Government was essentially cutting the minimum wage due to the high rates of inflation.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Spitu calls for pay rise for low-paid workers in line with inflation

Tuesday, 08/02/22 - 2:24pm

Clause that favours children of past pupils ‘epitome of discrimination’

Tuesday, 08/02/22 - 2:08pm

Families call for justice after damning police watchdog report on UDA murders

Tuesday, 08/02/22 - 1:27pm