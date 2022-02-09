Carlow retail businesses invited to apply for paint and mentoring funding

Carlow shops are invited to make a great first impression for 2022 by availing of a funding for shopfront painting and window design.

Carlow County Council are inviting businesses to design and develop your business in 2022 by engaging in our Retail+ Paint Scheme 2022. This is a combined Paint Scheme and Mentoring Programme designed specifically for retail, which will include funding for painting of storefronts, window design and merchandising and retail mentoring for social media and marketing .

The closing date for applications is 31 March.

Financial Aid will be 80% of eligible costs financed by Carlow County Council (subject to the maximum amount of €1,000 excluding vat per premises), with the remainder of costs being paid by the applicant. The mentoring element of the scheme will be funded entirely by Carlow County Council in partnership with Enterprise Ireland.

Mentoring, enhancement works, and draw down of funds must be completed by 31st August 2021. Any remaining funds within the budget will be spent by Carlow County Council on other projects after that date.

This is specially designed for Retailers featuring leading mentors in retail, digital marketing sales, and social media in a practical, success-oriented programme running from May to August 2022. Applications via https://leocarlow.submit.com.

Speaking about the Retail+ Paint Scheme 2022, economic development officer with the council’s Local Enterprise Office, Pierce Kavanagh, said: “This new scheme is designed with your business in mind, to enhance your shop front and window display and to give you the tools to create a ‘whole of shop’ approach to marketing your business.” Mr Kavanagh said the application process and drawdown of funding had been simplified this year to make it easier for businesses.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, cllr Fintan Phelan, said the funding would help local businesses to create “great first impression in 2022”.

He added: “I know these have been difficult times for all and we in Carlow County Council are keen to play our part in supporting businesses as we emerge economically from Covid.

“In 2021 we redesigned how we support businesses across the County by providing both financial and mentoring support as part of the Paint Scheme to assist businesses. This was so well received last year that we decided to continue with the same format for 2022.”

Further information is available at www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling 059 9129 783.