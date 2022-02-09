Covid: 11,255 new cases, hospital infections falling

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has confirmed 63 Covid-related deaths have been notified in the past week.

On Wednesday afternoon, 5,677 new cases of Covid-19 through PCR testing were confirmed, while an additional 5,578 positive antigen test results have been logged via the HSE portal.

The new infections bring the State’s total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,230,539, while 6,291 people have died.

As of 8am on Wednesday, there were 627 confirmed cases of the virus in hospital, 68 of whom were being treated in ICU.

The State’s positivity rate over the last week is 31.9 per cent, with 121,760 PCR tests carried out over the same period.

Up to Tuesday, there have been 2,741,939 booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered, brining the total number of vaccine doses administered to 7,710,746.