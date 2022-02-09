Death notices and funeral announcements

Hannah Marie Snoddy

Graiguealug, Nurney, Co. Carlow, February 8th, 2022, following a short illness bravely borne, aged 6 years. Beloved daughter of her heartbroken parents Marie & Sam and much loved sister to Rebecca, Joshua, Katie, Megan, Jacob & Sam. Deeply regretted by her parents, sisters, brothers, granddad Thos, aunts & uncles, cousins and her friends.

May Hannah Marie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday morning from 9.30am, concluding with funeral prayers at 11.30am, followed by burial in Rathoe Cemetery.

The family would appreciate privacy until Friday morning, when people are welcome to call for the funeral prayers.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Ronald McDonald House, Crumlin.