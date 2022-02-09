Deliveroo comes to Carlow

Wednesday, February 09, 2022

Food delivery company Deliveroo has come to Carlow as it continues its expansion in Ireland.

Deliveroo, which launched in Ireland in 2015, already provides food delivery services in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Wicklow, Louth, Kildare and Meath.

It announced its Carlow service today along with launching in Kilkenny and Laois. Caffe 500, the Drink Link at Carpenter’s Bar and Tony’s Takeaway are among local businesses partnering with Deliveroo.

The company has 1,000 self-employed riders and 1,800 restaurant partners here.

It said its expansion will open new and flexible work opportunities for people in the local community.

Paddy Quinlan, Regional Manager of Deliveroo Ireland, said: “This expansion will create valuable opportunities for riders and support our restaurant partners to grow their business and reach new customers.”

