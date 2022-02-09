Future looks bright for little fortune-tellers

By Suzanne Pender

FOUR Ballon girls are putting their creative talents and charitable natures to terrific use – while sparking plenty of nostalgia, too!

Sisters Sophia (10) and Isabella (8) Blanche, along with sisters Lucy (11) and eight-year-old Millie Kinsella, have busily been making fortune tellers and bookmarks over the past few weeks, then selling them in aid of the Make-A-Wish children’s charity.

In fact, their colourful little fortune tellers are turning into quite the sellers and the industrious girls have raised more than €200, with orders and funds still flooding in.

“It’s been fantastic,” said Sophia and Isabella’s mum Chantelle. “We were here one Sunday and they just decided to make them, and then they came up with the idea to do it for charity. People have been so good and they’ve had loads of orders for them,” she added.

The girls are happy to personalise the fortune tellers, with all sorts of designs and colours making each little paper fortune teller unique.

Make-A-Wish Ireland grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to bringing hope, strength and happiness to children and families all over the country.

“They put so much into it and they love doing them. Make a Wish is such a wonderful charity, so it’s great to be able to support it,” said Chantelle. “People are loving the fortune tellers; it’s something we all played with as kids, so there’s a bit of nostalgia about it, too.”

All four girls are pupils at Ballon NS. Sophia and Isabella’s parents are Ken and Chantelle Blanche, while Lucy and Millie’s mum and dad are Mary and Stephen Kinsella.