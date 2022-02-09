Knockbeg tractor boys raise funds for charity

Wednesday, February 09, 2022

Students from St Mary’s Knockbeg College who took part in the school’s Tractor Run in aid of Embrace Farm. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ieTractor

 

Driving to school on your favourite tractor! 

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

THE sight of almost 20 tractors trudging up the avenue of Knockbeg College must be a special one for the school!

It’s one of the few schools in the locality that’s based in the countryside and has a sizeable population of young farmers among its students!

The annual Knockbeg tractor run took place on Friday, when 17 farmers took their tractors out for a spin. The boys assembled their just-washed-and-polished tractors in a car park in Graiguecullen, with one vintage number brought to the location on the back of a trailer. From there, the students drove out to Knockbeg, making a big impression on their classmates. They assembled in front of the recently renovated façade of the college for a photoshoot with ***The Nationalist***, before parking up for the day in the school’s farmyard.

This year’s event was most welcome as it hailed back to pre-pandemic days and brought much excitement to the school. It was also in aid of the Embrace Farm charity, an organisation that provides a supportive network for all who have been affected by farm accidents in Ireland.

The students organised a non-uniform day, too, and a bucket collection, to raise much-needed funds for the worthy cause.

The staff would like to congratulate everyone who was involved and thank all who kindly donated.

