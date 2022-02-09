Knockbeg tractor boys raise funds for charity

By Elizabeth Lee

THE sight of almost 20 tractors trudging up the avenue of Knockbeg College must be a special one for the school!

It’s one of the few schools in the locality that’s based in the countryside and has a sizeable population of young farmers among its students!

The annual Knockbeg tractor run took place on Friday, when 17 farmers took their tractors out for a spin. The boys assembled their just-washed-and-polished tractors in a car park in Graiguecullen, with one vintage number brought to the location on the back of a trailer. From there, the students drove out to Knockbeg, making a big impression on their classmates. They assembled in front of the recently renovated façade of the college for a photoshoot with ***The Nationalist***, before parking up for the day in the school’s farmyard.

This year’s event was most welcome as it hailed back to pre-pandemic days and brought much excitement to the school. It was also in aid of the Embrace Farm charity, an organisation that provides a supportive network for all who have been affected by farm accidents in Ireland.

The students organised a non-uniform day, too, and a bucket collection, to raise much-needed funds for the worthy cause.

The staff would like to congratulate everyone who was involved and thank all who kindly donated.