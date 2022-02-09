Nine northern counties placed under yellow weather warning

Muireann Duffy

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and the six counties in the North.

The snow and ice warning from Met Éireann took effect at 5pm, covering the three counties in the Republic, and will last until 11am on Thursday.

Wintry showers will bring icy conditions for northern areas this evening and tonight. ⚠️ Snow & ice warnings in place for #Donegal, #Leitrim, #Sligo and #NI ❄️🚗 Icy patches may lead to tricky driving conditions so take care on roads ⚠️ https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/K441Ts8q8m — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, a similar warning from the UK Met Office covering Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Tyrone and Fermanagh lasts from 6pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday.

Wintry showers and icy conditions are anticipated as temperatures plummet overnight.

Met Éireann is urging motorists to take extra care on Thursday, as the cold snap may lead to difficult road conditions.

Temperatures are expected to pick up closer to midday tomorrow, with long spells of sunshine forecast across the country and maximum temperatures between 5-8 degrees.