Parade is off … but family fun day is on

By Suzanne Pender

A ST PATRICK’S Day parade is not on the cards for Carlow town again this year; however, family fun and entertainment will form part of the festivities.

Yesterday (Monday), organisers of the annual event announced that an event entitled ‘Spraoi Faoin Aer/St Patrick’s Day Family Entertainment’, will take place in Carlow town this St Patrick’s Day, rather than the traditional parade.

“We were hoping to have a parade, but with so many of the marching bands unavailable, it wasn’t possible this year,” said organiser Bríde de Róiste.

“With the bands out of action with no events and no rehearsals over the past two years, it was going to be very difficult for them to be in a position to field a band for the parade, so without a marching band we decided not to have a parade,” explained Bríde.

Instead, an open-air family entertainment event will take place in the town all afternoon on Thursday 17 March.

“We have six weeks now to plan all the entertainment and music that will be happening all afternoon on Lá le Pádraig,” said Bríde. “I would hope and encourage all the businesses and the various community groups to get involved and we’d welcome all suggestions.

“Given the circumstances, it’s a good alternative to the parade and a real chance to come together to celebrate Lá le Pádraig and to celebrate the easing of restrictions and a return to normal life,” added Bríde.

Full details on Spraoi Faoin Aer/St Patrick’s Day Family Entertainment will be available in the coming weeks.