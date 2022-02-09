Pres College has new member

By Elizabeth Lee

PRESENTATION College, Carlow has just got a new addition and he’s quite the pet!

Ralph has proven to be a favourite among staff and students and it’s easy to see why.

He is the school’s wellbeing dog and since he first walked the corridors, the school population reacted to him straight away.

The idea of introducing a dog goes back to a school tour to Germany a few years ago. Presentation College students visited a school that had incorporated dogs into school life.

The Carlow students enjoyed workshops with the dogs and their German counterparts. Deputy principal Lorraine Gillespie liked the idea so much that she was inspired to investigate getting a canine companion for the Pres. After a period of consultation, training and selection, young Ralph made his debut in the school and has been enjoying all the love and attention ever since.