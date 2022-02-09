Rezoned land gives green light to local firm’s expansion plans

By Suzanne Pender

A DECISION to zone an area of land outside Carlow town as industrial to facilitate the expansion of a well-known engineering company has been given the go-ahead.

At a special meeting the draft Carlow County Development Plan (CDP) 2022-2029, members voted in favour of zoning New Acre, Athy Road, Carlow industrial, against the advice of council planners, by nine votes to six with three abstentions.

Thompson’s Engineering is located at New Acre, Athy Road and it is understood that an industrial zoning would ease the way for future expansion and development plans at the site. The site, which is beyond the town boundaries, is currently unzoned.

Cllr John Pender proposed that the lane be zoned industrial, pointing out the engineering business involved wanted to expand to boost its competitiveness within national and international markets. Cllr Pender stated that the council should facilitate the company’s expansion plans and the prospect of increased employment.

He also said that the land at New Acre was zoned industrial in a previous CDP, but was removed for reasons that were unclear.

Cllr Ken Murnane seconded the proposal, describing Thompson’s as a well-known and long-established Carlow business. He also questioned why the industrial zoning status had been removed.

Director of services Michael Rainey pointed out that the site was outside the perimeter of the town boundary and therefore in a rural location. He stated that Carlow County Council would look favourably on any application for development from a rural business if “the scale is compatible with the character of the area”.

However, Mr Rainey stated that the site under consideration is this case, because it was outside the town environs should be looked as part of the joint spatial strategy plan, which is imminent, rather than as part of the CDP.

Cllrs Fergal Browne and Michael Doran agreed with Mr Rainey that the matter of the rezoning was one for the joint spatial plan.

The matter was then put to a roll-call vote, with cllrs John Cassin, Andy Gladney, Arthur McDonald, John McDonald, Ken Murnane, John Murphy, Tom O’Neill, John Pender and Fintan Phelan voting in favour of the zoning. Cllrs Fergal Browne, Andrea Dalton, Michael Doran, Tommy Kinsella, Charlie Murphy and Brian O’Donoghue voted against, while cllrs William Paton, Willie Quinn and Adrienne Wallace abstained. The motion was therefore passed.

The matter is now subject to further public consultation when the CDP goes on public display.