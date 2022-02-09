Uninsured Carlow driver jailed and banned

A LEIGHLINBRIDGE man who received his 11th and 12th convictions for driving without insurance received a four-month prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week. Justin Doyle (25) of Tyndall Avenue, Leighlinbridge pleaded guilty to counts of driving without insurance and a further two counts of driving without a licence.

Inspector Alan Kissane said that one detection was made on 14 September last at Eastwood, Bagenalstown, when the defendant was observed speeding at 105kph in a 60kph zone. Mr Doyle also faced charges arising from an incident at Tesco car park, Tullow on 29 November 2020.

Mr Doyle had 92 previous convictions, including ten for no insurance and nine for driving without a licence. He is currently serving a four-year sentence with an expected release date in December 2024.

The defendant’s barrister said his client was attending courses in prison and also availing of drug counselling. “He apologises to the court and gardaí for these incidents.”

Judge Geraldine Carthy said the previous convictions “made for stark reading”, while the speed involved was also of concern.

Judge Carthy imposed a four-month prison sentence and ten-year driving ban on the 2020 insurance charge. A four-month concurrent sentence and 12-year driving ban were handed down on the 2021 insurance offence.