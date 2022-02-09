What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

By PA Reporter

The cost of living crisis and issues within the Defence forces are the focus of Wednesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a report that there is a growing risk of Ireland’s land, sea and air being used by belligerent powers to attack its nearest neighbours.

The Irish Examiner reports that unions are demanding the Government introduce a living wage amid the high level of inflation the State is currently facing.

The front page of today’s Irish Examiner and @ExaminerSport. Subscribe now at: https://t.co/Bqu30PdVl7 pic.twitter.com/e8lD6v8PYc — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, cuckoo funds continue to outbid families for homes amid soaring rents, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with the increasing pressure on Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney over the handling of abuse allegations in the Defence Forces.

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mirror both lead with “cartel boss” Daniel Kinahan and boxer Tyson Fury in Dubai.

Wednesday’s front page pic.twitter.com/lbTacvKCXJ — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) February 9, 2022

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with Kevin Branagh’s film ‘Belfast’ getting seven Oscar nominations.

Morning readers! Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news.

Here’s a look at the front page of today’s Belfast Telegraph:https://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y #Tellitlikeitis pic.twitter.com/6uKWH0wi3H — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, in Britain, worsening NHS wait times, the cost of living crisis and a “wag war” are among the topics splashed across the papers.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail lead with UK health secretary Sajid Javid’s admission NHS wait times will get worse before they get better.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Waiting lists will rise no matter what, says Javid’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/qn5MoAu8jn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 8, 2022

Wednesday’s TIMES: “Tories push PM to act faster on waiting lists” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/avFgzq3qzS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 8, 2022

The cost of living crisis will lead to an extra million children going hungry, the i warns, while The Independent leads with claims energy regulators should have prevented supplier collapses.

Wednesday’s i – “Cost of living crisis: extra 1 million UK children set to go hungry” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ow8f6JWhBv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 8, 2022

A group of Tory politicians are waging a “climate war” and attempting to derail the British government’s “green agenda”, according a US scientist on the front page of The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 February: Tory MPs accused of trying to drag climate fight into new culture war pic.twitter.com/SRTZ4OCKGt — The Guardian (@guardian) February 8, 2022

And Metro and the Daily Star lead with the latest from the “wag war” between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.