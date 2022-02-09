What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

The cost of living crisis and issues within the Defence forces are the focus of Wednesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a report that there is a growing risk of Ireland’s land, sea and air being used by belligerent powers to attack its nearest neighbours.

The Irish Examiner reports that unions are demanding the Government introduce a living wage amid the high level of inflation the State is currently facing.

Meanwhile, cuckoo funds continue to outbid families for homes amid soaring rents, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with the increasing pressure on Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney over the handling of abuse allegations in the Defence Forces.

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mirror both lead with “cartel boss” Daniel Kinahan and boxer Tyson Fury in Dubai.

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with Kevin Branagh’s film ‘Belfast’ getting seven Oscar nominations.

Meanwhile, in Britain, worsening NHS wait times, the cost of living crisis and a “wag war” are among the topics splashed across the papers.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail lead with UK health secretary Sajid Javid’s admission NHS wait times will get worse before they get better.

The cost of living crisis will lead to an extra million children going hungry, the i warns, while The Independent leads with claims energy regulators should have prevented supplier collapses.

 

A group of Tory politicians are waging a “climate war” and attempting to derail the British government’s “green agenda”, according a US scientist on the front page of The Guardian.

And Metro and the Daily Star lead with the latest from the “wag war” between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

