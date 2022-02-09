Woman who claimed to be thrown in air when Ryanair plane hit turbulence settles action

A pensioner who claimed she injured her ankle when she was allegedly lifted into the air when a Ryanair flight hit turbulence has settled her High Court action.

Australian Lynette Peucker, her counsel told the court, was “thrown up in the air” when the Ryanair Pisa to Brussels Charleroi flight hit “severe turbulence.”

Esmonde Keane SC, instructed by solicitor Damien Conroy, said Ms Peucker was travelling in Europe with her daughter at the time.

Counsel at the opening of the action said the then 65-year-old was waiting outside one of the toilets on the plane when the accident happened seven years ago. He said she landed on her left ankle and struck her head against the drinks trolley after the plane hit an area of “unexpected severe turbulence.”

He said that on touchdown at Charleroi Airport, Ms Peucker was transferred to hospital where she was treated for a fracture and given crutches.

The pensioner, who joined the court by video link from Australia, had been expected to give evidence but after talks between the parties, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was told the case had been settled and could be struck out.

Phobia of flying

The terms of the settlement which includes costs are confidential.

Earlier in the year, Ms Peucker had been given permission by the High Court to give her evidence by video link after it was told she now has a phobia of flying and also suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lynette Peucker (72) of Jeffrey Court, Gisborne, South Victoria, Australia has sued Ryanair over the accident on September 12th, 2015.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to warn her of the impending turbulence.

It was further alleged the seatbelt sign was turned off and she was permitted to freely walk down the aircraft aisle in the circumstances where it was allegedly dangerous to do so.

In her proceedings, she alleged it was noted she had suffered an extreme and immediate psychological reaction in the form of intense and overwhelming fear as a result of the accident.

Ryanair denied all the claims and contended if the incident took place it was not caused by any act, default, neglect or omission by the airline.

It further contended the woman, an experienced air passenger, failed to account for the possibility of turbulence when moving about the aircraft.

This article was amended at 5.22pm on 9/2/22.