A&E at St Luke’s Hospital urges people to ‘consider all available care options’

By Suzanne Pender

THE public are being urged to “consider all available care options” before attending the emergency department of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

In a statement released today, the hospital points out that ‘like all emergency departments across the country, St Luke’s Hospital’s emergency department continues to be extremely busy today with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom present with complex needs requiring admission’.

St Luke’s Hospital expressed regrets that patients may experience long wait times in its emergency department. However, as always ‘staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care.

‘The HSE is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending emergency departments. There are a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care, including pharmacists, GP and GP out-of-hours services,’ the statement read.

St Luke’s Hospital indicates that within emergency departments patients will be prioritised based on their clinical need.

‘St Luke’s therefore urge all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending their emergency department. In an emergency situation, emergency departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies,’ the statement continued.

Hospital management concluded by thanking the public for their support and understanding during this period.