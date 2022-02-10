Carlow court hears man told gardaí to ‘f–k your regulations’

A MAN who breached Covid travel restrictions told gardaí to “f–k your regulations”, a court has heard. The Baltinglass ma was stopped at Lathaleer on the R747 on 17 March last. The defendant was one of four people in a vehicle.

Inspector Alan Kissane said: “They stated they had been off to get food, but there was no evidence of food in the car.”

Insp Kissane said the 23-year-old defendant told gardaí: “I do not care … f–k your regulations.”

The defendant was not present, but was represented in court. His barrister entered a guilty plea on his behalf. Mr Kelly also faced a separate road traffic matter related to insurance, which was adjourned until 23 February to check documents.

Adjourning the Covid matter for sentencing to the same date, Judge Geraldine Carthy remarked she was looking forward to meeting the defendant.

