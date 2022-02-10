Carlow students take part in female STEM showcase

Carlow students took part in a national Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) showcase today.

Over 70 influential leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) spole I Wish 2022 STEM Showcase today (10 February), highlighting the power of female role models in inspiring teenage girls towards STEM careers. With seven in 10 Irish girls wanting to hear more success stories from women in STEM to assist them in overcoming STEM barriers, over 17,000 young teenage female attendees including many Carlow a heard from inspirational STEM professionals and gender equality advocates. Taking place ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science (11 February), speakers include first female President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson; and Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of Ireland in Washington DC, Orla Keane.

On the flagship I Wish event, co-founder of I Wish Caroline O’ Driscoll, who is also Technology Media & Telecommunications Tax leader at Deloitte North and South Europe, said: “It is critical for girls to have access to role models when choosing to pursue a career in STEM. If they can see it, they can be it. Worryingly, only 25% of STEM jobs in Ireland are currently held by females and this is why we hold the I Wish STEM Showcase every year, and why so many incredible women in STEM give up their time to be involved. It has never been more crucial to engage girls in STEM, as while the past two years has accelerated science and technological discovery, it has also exacerbated the gender divide, with women now at real risk of being excluded from the jobs of the future. Our mission is to ensure that every girl gets her chance to take her place at the table.”

The I Wish 2022 STEM Showcase was broadcast live from the RDS and was opened by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and compèred by RTÉ TV Presenter Sinead Kennedy.

Further speakers on the virtual stage sharing their stories and experiences include Ireland’s EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness; Anna Hill, Founder and CEO of River Cycleway Europe; Brenda Romero, an award-winning game designer; and Imelda Hurley, CEO at Coillte. International hockey star and mechanical engineer Nicci Daly is also speaking at the event while CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan is discussing the need for a diverse workforce to attract future foreign investment into Ireland.