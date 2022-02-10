Cost of living: Government agrees on €200 energy credit and reduced transport fares

Digital Desk Staff

A doubling to €200 of the proposed energy credit to be paid to all households has been approved by the Government.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the universal payment will be credited to energy bills in the coming weeks and is estimated to cost €400m.

It has also emerged from the meeting that an extra €125 will be paid to fuel allowance recipients, which will be paid around St Patrick’s Day.

The drug repayment scheme will be enhanced under supports package agreed by Government this evening.

A 20 per cent reduction in public transport fares has also been approved for services including Bus Eireann, Irish Rail, DART, Dublin Bus, Luas and Local Link.

The fare changes will take effect in April until the end of the year.

Economic recovery

It followed a meeting by the Cabinet subcommittee on economic recovery and investment aiming to tackle the cost of living.

Arriving at the meeting, public expenditure minister Michael McGrath told the media that final decisions are still to be made, but people need to be able to feel the benefit quickly.

“It’s not possible for the Government to fully address the entire impact of the current level of inflation,” he said.

A multimillion euro package to tackle the cost of living has been confirmed by Government this evening.

The sub-committee made final edits to the package at a meeting beginning at 4pm this afternoon.

The Government has been examining ways to temporarily waive the costs imposed by the State on the public, including so-called nuisance costs.

One of those that was considered was the idea of waiving of hospital fees.

However, whatever the package, it won’t meet the full needs of struggling families, the minister for public expenditure has admitted.

Michael McGrath has warned that the Government must be “careful” in how public money is spent and this will be balanced against the reality that people are under pressure.

“We do recognise that the current inflationary cycle that we are in won’t last forever,” he said. “The forecast is that it will ease in the months ahead.

“We don’t want to end up chasing and ultimately driving inflation to a higher level and that is the advice that we are receiving from an economic perspective,” Mr McGrath said.