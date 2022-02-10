Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joe Walsh

Cill an Óir Graiguecullen and formerly of the Numbers, Graiguecullen, Carlow

( Former Killeshin GAA player ) in his 90th year. On 9th February 2022, In the Loving care of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved Husband of Kathleen and father to Joe, Michael, Kathleen, Susan and the late Clare. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brother Francis, nieces, nephews, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joe’s Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing In Lacey`s Funeral Home John St, On Thursday (10th February ) From 3pm Concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.40am to St Clare’s Church Graiguecullen arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Joe `s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Helen Flynn (née Ryan)

Coolmine, Dublin / St. Mullins, Carlow

Helen Flynn (née Ryan); Coolmine, Dublin 15 and formerly St. Mullins, Co. Carlow, on Tuesday 8 February 2022. Helen, reunited with her beloved parents and sister Madeleine. Peacefully, at her home in the loving company of her family and close friends. Helen was so deeply loved and will be forever missed by her cherished sons Kevin and David, her beloved daughter-in-law Jennifer, adored grandchild Robyn, her sisters: Anna, Geraldine, Clare, Rosario, Siobhan and Majella, her brothers: Moling, Kevin, Gerard, Brendan and Maurice, nephews and nieces, dear friends Lorna and Linda, extended family and friends, and her team at Hireco. She touched many lives with her generosity, kindness, support and guidance. She was the light of our lives. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Friday evening (11th February) from 6pm until 8pm. A Civil Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 12th February 2022, at 2.00pm in Glasnevin Crematorium. Please continue to wear face masks and use hand sanitisers at all times. You may follow the Service in Glasnevin Crematorium by following the link below; Chapel Webstream – Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie) Family Flowers only. Helen had the gift and privilege of remaining in her own home due to the wonderful care provided by St. Francis Hospice. We would ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to St. Francis Hospice to allow them to continue their ministry of care.



Liam Whelan

14 Green Road, Carlow, and formerly of St Killian’s Crescent. On February 8th, 2022, peacefully at his home.

Sadly missed and remembered by his devoted wife Kathleen, his beloved sons Michael, Leo, John. Loving daughters-in-law Jenny, Alison, and Karina, his adored grandchildren Emily, Jake, Layla, Rhys, Luana, Louis, Liam, and Neala, nephew Eugene, brother Leo and sisters Maura and Bella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Leo and Kathleen and brother Sean.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 5pm on Thursday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballon Cemetery