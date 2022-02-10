Man arrested after €100,000 worth of cannabis seized in Kildare

Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing an estimated €100,000 worth of cannabis in Kildare.

Officers from Athy and Kildare town searched a home in Kildare town on Wednesday, as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in the county.

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000 was recovered. The drugs seized are to be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and taken to Kildare Garda station, where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court this afternoon in connection with the case.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.