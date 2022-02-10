Primary school Science Exbo now open for entires

BT has announced that entries can now be submitted to its Primary Science Fair 2022, which will take place virtually in schools across the country on the 29 and 30 March.

Since 2001, the Primary Science Fair has been an integral part of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), allowing younger students, from 3rd to 6th class, to develop their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) in a non-competitive environment and encouraging them to become future participants in the overall exhibition.

Following on from the brilliant success of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in January of this year, the Primary Science Fair is now seeking project entries from primary school students from 3rd to 6th class before the closing date of Friday 25 February Organisers hope that engaging in the Primary Science Fair will open the world of science to younger students and ignite a lifelong interest in all things STEM-related.

The projects will be showcased and presented to past winners, judges, and BTYSTE alumni during the two-day virtual event, exploring exciting new ideas and fascinating topics in the areas of STEM. The class projects this year will cover a wide range of topics ranging from living things to environmental awareness and care, energy forces and materials.

To enter the Primary Science Fair, please fill out this form here. For more information, please visit The Primary Science Fair @BTYSTE – BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.