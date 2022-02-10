Renewed call for women’s refuge

By Suzanne Pender

DEPUTY Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has reiterated her call for a women’s refuge for Carlow and is seeking a meeting with the minister for justice to speed up the process.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor has sent a letter to the minister on the matter and has also raised the issue with taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“The establishment of a Carlow Women’s Refuge is something I have spoken to the minister about on several occasions. I have also engaged with the taoiseach on it as well. It is something I have been raising now for years – too long, in fact.

“It is clear that families need help now more than ever,” she stated.

“The possibility of a refuge being established in Carlow is closer now than ever before, especially considering the minister’s comment that she wants to see “potentially more” than 400 refuge beds for victims of domestic and gender-based violence across Ireland,” said the Carlow-based TD.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor highlighted the fact that of the 26 counties, nine do not have a refuge and Carlow is one of those.

“I have sought a meeting with the minister with the intention of changing this urgently,” she added.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor concluded by welcoming the strategy to end violence against women public consultation, which opens on 17 February, adding that it is “important for everyone to have their say on such an important issue”.