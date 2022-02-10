Warnings of long delays following M7 collision

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Muireann Duffy

There are warnings of long delays on the M7 in Dublin following a collision between Junction 4 (Rathcoole) and 5 (Athgoe).

Earlier, all three lanes of the westbound road were closed to traffic, with diversions in place at Junction 4.

 

The road has since reopened from Junction 4, however, one lane of the road remains closed.

Drivers are being asked to approach the area with care.

More to follow.

 

