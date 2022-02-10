What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday’s front pages are dominated by plans for Government measures to tackle the rising cost of living and the Commission on the Defence Forces report.

The Irish Times leads with a story on a €450 million Government package to address the cost of living, and a piece on the Defence Forces report also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with a report on gambling problems in young people, and a possible change in legislation that would compel people who provide character references for sex offenders to go under oath.

The Irish Independent reports that Cabinet will consider doubling the household energy subsidy to €227.

The Echo leads with a story on quay repairs in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail‘s lead story concerns high loan and mortgage rates in Ireland.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying he “wasn’t at all impressed” at a picture of Daniel Kinahan posing with Tyson Fury in Dubai.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on an assault in Finglas, Dublin, while Leo Varadkar’s reaction to the Kinahan/Fury picture also makes the front page.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads on a story about a mystery £1 billion school fund, while the lifting of Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland also makes the front page.

The Irish News leads with a story on NHS waiting lists in the North.

In Britain, the front pages are dominated by the police investigation into the Downing Street partygate scandal and Boris Johnson’s plan to end Covid isolation rules in England.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on police contacting those who attended parties in Downing Street.

The Guardian leads with the plan to end Covid isolation rules.

The Independent‘s main story is about a warning from scientists over the plan to end isolation rules, along a front page story with the Downing Street party investigation.

Police will interview Boris Johnson and 50 of his staff, the i reports.

Referencing the planned day for the ending of restrictions, Metro proclaims: ‘Fab Feb 21st’.

The Daily Mail’s lead story concerns the lifting of Covid restrictions, while Coleen Rooney discussing her marriage to Wayne also makes the front page ahead of the release of a new documentary about the Manchester United legend.

The Daily Star also leads with the planned lifting of Covid rules.

Mr Johnson’s plan makes the front page of the Financial Times, along with a story on the US regulator looking to reform disclosure rules for private funds.