Carlow awarded €75k arts grant

By Suzanne Pender

A WELCOME €75,000 in funding has been awarded to the arts office of Carlow County Council under the Arts Council Invitation to Collaborate Award.

The funding will be invested in a creative initiative called Gnáthóga Nádúrtha (Natural Habitats).

Drummond is one of three communities that will benefit from this funding award through Gnáthóga Nádúrtha. The scheme promotes unique collaborations through working better together and promoting high-quality access to and engagement with the arts.

Welcoming the funding, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “Developing arts projects in Carlow is an important part of enhancing our community and creating the means for local artists to thrive and present the very best of who we are,” she said.

“I’d like to applaud the arts office of Carlow County Council for their work in successfully applying to the Arts Council on behalf of the community in collaboration with Kildare and Meath County Council Arts Services.

“There has also been great work and effort by Drummin Bog Committee, St Mullins Amenity and Recreational Tourism Group Ltd and a range of local artists and environmentalists, along with the environmental and community sections of Carlow County Council in helping to achieve this funding,” the deputy added.

Following the announcement, Carlow County Council arts officer and Creative Ireland co-ordinator Sinead Dowling said: “Through this project, Carlow, Kildare and Meath arts services will collaborate with environmental activists, artists and community mapping experts. Our focus is on climate action and place-based practice in these rich natural heritage sites across three counties.”