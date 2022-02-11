Carlow engineering firm gets go-ahead for extension

A LOCAL engineering firm has been given the green light for an extension to its premises.

Burnside Eurocyl was successful recently in a planning application for its premises at O’Brien Road, Carlow. The development would see an extension to the front and side of the existing premises.

The past year has been a busy one for the firm, which manufactures hydraulic cylinders for an international market. The company started a new production line to meet global demand for the cylinders, with new industrial lathes being added.