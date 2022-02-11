Carlow engineering firm gets go-ahead for extension

Friday, February 11, 2022

A LOCAL engineering firm has been given the green light for an extension to its premises.

Burnside Eurocyl was successful recently in a planning application for its premises at O’Brien Road, Carlow. The development would see an extension to the front and side of the existing premises.

The past year has been a busy one for the firm, which manufactures hydraulic cylinders for an international market. The company started a new production line to meet global demand for the cylinders, with new industrial lathes being added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Pres students get on their bikes!

Friday, 11/02/22 - 6:24pm

Library campaign to get Ireland reading returns

Friday, 11/02/22 - 6:16pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, 11/02/22 - 6:11pm