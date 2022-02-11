Covid: 11,063 new cases, 615 coronavirus patients in hospital

James Cox

A total of 11,063 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today.

There are 6,618 PCR-confirmed cases, while 4,445 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

The number of Covid patients in hospital has increased by 20 to 615. There are 64 in ICU, which is an increase of one from yesterday.

Meanwhile, Eamon Ryan has said the cost of providing an office at home should be covered.

The Green party leader and Minister for Transport also called for reform of the school transport system, saying the current system was “not ideal” and there was a need to “reimagine” it.

Thirty per cent of rush hour traffic was children being driven to school, Mr Ryan told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show. If they used school buses that would address part of the traffic congestion problem, he said.

The Minister said it was also beneficial to have more people working from home. It made sense that the cost of providing an office at home should be covered, and he was confident that as there was more competition in the broadband sector, prices would be reduced.

“I envisage a future where working from home will become a normal thing,” he said. – Additional reporting from Vivienne Clarke