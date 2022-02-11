Death notices and funeral announcements

Sally King (née Holden)

Station Road, Borris, Carlow

Passed away peacefully in her 92nd year on Friday 11th February 2022. Sally, reunited with her beloved husband Nicholas, brothers, sisters & inlaws. Peacefully, at her daughter’s home in the loving company of her family. Sally was so deeply loved and will be forever missed by her loving sons & daughters, Breda, Eamon, Gerald, Declan, Caroline, Deirdre & Niall, daughters & sons in law, Eamonn, Honour Michael, Liam & Hannah. Loving grandchildren, Diarmaid, Fergal, Olivia, Steven, Nicholas, Darragh, Rachel, Robyn, Molly, Nicole & Jessica & great-grandchild Ollie.

Sally was the light of our lives & will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Reposing at her daughter Deirdre’s home in The Ring, Tinnahinch from 12pm to 8pm Saturday, 12th Feb., & from 11am to 1pm on Sunday, 13th Feb. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Borris to arrive for 5pm on Sunday evening with Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, 14th Feb., followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only.

SatWe would ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Carlow/Kilkenny homecare team.