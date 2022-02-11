Death notices and funeral arrangements

Helen Flynn (née Ryan)

Coolmine, Dublin 15 and formerly St Mullins, Co Carlow, on Tuesday 8 February 2022. Helen, reunited with her beloved parents and sister Madeleine. Peacefully, at her home in the loving company of her family and close friends. Helen was so deeply loved and will be forever missed by her cherished sons Kevin and David, her beloved daughter-in-law Jennifer, adored grandchild Robyn, her sisters: Anna, Geraldine, Clare, Rosario, Siobhan and Majella, her brothers: Moling, Kevin, Gerard, Brendan and Maurice, nephews and nieces, dear friends Lorna and Linda, extended family and friends, and her team at Hireco. She touched many lives with her generosity, kindness, support and guidance. She was the light of our lives.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Friday evening (11 February) from 6pm until 8pm. A Civil Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 12 February 2022, at 2pm in Glasnevin Crematorium. Please continue to wear face masks and use hand sanitisers at all times. You may follow the Service in Glasnevin Crematorium by following the link below;

Chapel Webstream – Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Family Flowers only.

Helen had the gift and privilege of remaining in her own home due to the wonderful care provided by St Francis Hospice. We would ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to St. Francis Hospice to allow them to continue their ministry of care.