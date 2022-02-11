Death notices and funeral arrangements

WILLIE BAKER
Glenmullen, Castlecomer, Kilkenny

In his 91st year. Predeceased by his wife Janet and his sister Emmie. Loving father of Margaret, Jennie, Rosemarie, David, Joe, Annabel, Linda, William, Heather and Ruth. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, his 23 grandchildren, brother Alec, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family. large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home (R95TYE8) on Saturday from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral Service will take place on Sunday at his home at 2pm followed by burial in Cross Hill Cemetery, Castlecomer.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Castlecomer Day Care Centre.

Please adhere to current Covid restrictions.

