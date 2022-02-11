€2 million grant will transform sporting facilities in Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender
CO Carlow has enjoyed a “bumper” allocation under the Sports Capital grant, with almost €2m in funding for the county announced today.
Clubs and sporting organisations all over the county look set to receive €1,997,741 in grants, supporting a myriad of sports and initiatives.
“I’m delighted to see such a strong investment in grassroots sports from this government, and particularly happy to see such a strong investment in Carlow,” stated deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor this morning.
“I’ve been engaging closely with both minister Jack Chambers and local clubs to ensure the best possible outcome for Carlow. I’d also like to thank minister Michael McGrath for his help in delivering additional funding,” she added.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor welcomed the strong focus in supporting grassroots sport in communities.
“Volunteer clubs in towns and villages across Carlow will be able to deliver new and important projects focussed on delivering really important projects aimed at improving participation across the board, providing enhanced facilities for clubs with strong female participation and supporting clubs active in disadvantaged communities,” she said.
The grants announced:
- Bagenalstown Cricket Club, playing and training facilities improvement, €17,595
- Bagenalstown Pitch and Putt Club, clubhouse refurbishment, €45,000
- Bagenalstown Swimming Club, equipment for development of the club, €3,950
- Ballinabranna GAA Club, upgrade of GAA and community sporting facilities, €99,364
- Ballinkillen Hurling Club, improvements to extend playtime and safety, €105,978
- Ballon GAA Club, equipment and clubhouse improvements, €92,556
- Borris Golf Club, shed extension to house course machinery, €43,159
- Burrin Celtic FC, natural pitch drainage and aeration, €48,749
- Carlow Golf Club, clubhouse refurbishment to facilitate inclusivity, €25,200
- Carlow Lawn Tennis Club, resurface four courts and carry out safety works, €66,383
- Carlow Town Hurling Club, addition of floodlighting, €127,594
- CLG Muine Bheag Bagenalstown Gaels GAA, toilets, fencing, dugouts, gym equipment, €110,000
- Clonmore GFC, phase 2 works on additional pitch development, €73,754
- County Carlow Football Club, pitch drainage, mower purchase and storage shed, €100,999
- Éire Óg CLG, lawnmower, machine shed and ladies’ dressing room, €70,394
- Grange Gaelic Football Club, LED floodlights installation, €143,972
- Kildavin Clonegal GAA Club, walkway and associated works, €150,000
- Kilree Celtic, mower, jerseys and equipment, €10,740
- Leighlinbridge GFC, sports capital grant 2020 season, €20,000
- Mount Leinster Rangers GAA Club, phase 1(b) two new GAA pitches and floodlit walkway, €32,078
- Naomh Brid GAA Club, Naomh Brid ball wall and play area, €33,000.
- Naomh Eoin GAA Club, all-weather pitch with LED floodlighting €58,000
- New Oak Boys Football Club, development of new playing and training areas, €124,746
- Nurney Sporting Grounds Company Ltd, Nurney community project, €22,078
- O’Hanrahan’s GFC, dressing room upgrade, gym equipment security, €51,753
- Old Leighlin GFC, dugouts and pitchside crowd-control barriers, €13,000
- Palatine GAA Club, pitch and facilities project, €86,656
- Rathvilly GAA Club, upgrade of floodlights to LED and gym kit, dugout, €89,795
- St Patrick’s Boys AFC, ladies/accessibility dressing room, €4,443
- St Joseph’s AFC, new and upgrade works, €12,871
- St Mullins GAA Club, upgrade of floodlighting, €41,237
- St Patrick’s GAA Club, Tullow, ball-stop netting and sports equipment, €39,472
- Tullow Amateur Boxing Club, €1,816
- Tullow RFC, sports equipment, €21,760
- Vale Wanderers FC, pitch maintenance and training equipment, €9,651