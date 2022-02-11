€2 million grant will transform sporting facilities in Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow has enjoyed a “bumper” allocation under the Sports Capital grant, with almost €2m in funding for the county announced today.

Clubs and sporting organisations all over the county look set to receive €1,997,741 in grants, supporting a myriad of sports and initiatives.

“I’m delighted to see such a strong investment in grassroots sports from this government, and particularly happy to see such a strong investment in Carlow,” stated deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor this morning.

“I’ve been engaging closely with both minister Jack Chambers and local clubs to ensure the best possible outcome for Carlow. I’d also like to thank minister Michael McGrath for his help in delivering additional funding,” she added.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor welcomed the strong focus in supporting grassroots sport in communities.

“Volunteer clubs in towns and villages across Carlow will be able to deliver new and important projects focussed on delivering really important projects aimed at improving participation across the board, providing enhanced facilities for clubs with strong female participation and supporting clubs active in disadvantaged communities,” she said.

The grants announced: