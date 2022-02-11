Hutch and Dowdall to face Special Criminal Court trial for Regency Hotel shooting

High Court reporters

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall have lost High Court actions aimed at preventing them from being tried before the non-jury Special Criminal Court (SCC) on murder charges arising out of the Regency Hotel attack.

In his judgement on Friday, Mr Justice Anthony Barr said he was satisfied to dismiss the men’s actions.

The judge said having considered all the various arguments raised by the parties, he had reached the conclusion that all of the reliefs sought by the two accused “must be refused”.

The judge added there was no basis in law to prevent the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) certifying that their trials on the charge of murder should be tried before the SCC.

Hutch (58), who was extradited from Spain, and former Dublin City councillor Jonathan Dowdall (44), of Navan Road, Dublin, are both charged with the murder of David Byrne (33) at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin on February 5th, 2016.

Judicial review

In their judicial review proceedings, the men both sought declarations from the High Court that their trials before the SCC would be unlawful and in breach of their fundamental rights. They claimed the SCC is operating as a permanent court when it was only set up on a temporary basis nearly 50 years ago.

Their actions were against the Minister for Justice, Dáil Éireann, Ireland and the Attorney General, while Seanad Éireann was also a respondent in the Hutch case.

They also sought various declarations, including that a trial before the SCC is unlawful, outside the powers of the 1939 Offences Against the State Act and violates their constitutional and European Convention rights.

They further claimed the failure by the State to enact anything other than temporary measures in respect of procedures for the trial of persons before the SCC also breaches their rights.

They claimed they should not be tried under what amounts to temporary legislation introduced in 1972 during the Troubles in response to an emergency situation at the time, but has since been extended to deal with serious organised crime.

The respondents denied the men’s claims and said, among other things, that there was a failure by the pair to adequately, or at all, particularise the legal basis for the reliefs they sought.