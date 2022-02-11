Library campaign to get Ireland reading returns

By Elizabeth Lee

LIBRARIES throughout Carlow are taking part in Ireland Reads, a campaign to get the whole country reading this month in the lead-up to a national day of reading on Friday 25 February.

Irish libraries have teamed up with publishers, booksellers, authors and others for the campaign, which is part of the government’s Healthy Ireland programme and aims to celebrate reading and all the benefits it can have for wellbeing and enjoyment.

“It doesn’t matter how long you read for, or what you read; it doesn’t matter whether you’re an avid reader, a reluctant reader, a lapsed reader or a new reader, this campaign is for you,” says county librarian John Shortall. “You can always enjoy a good book, newspaper or magazine. These are all available free online and at any time to library members. Library staff are delighted to welcome people back, so this month, please pledge to take some reading time for yourself or to share with family.”

The pledge to read can be made at www.irelandreads.ie , where you can also see how much time has been pledged by the Irish public so far and sign up for reading reminders.

The website also offers book recommendations suited to a person’s interests and the time they have available. There are more than 1,500 recommendations from librarians all around the country for all interests and reading levels.

A website user can simply enter their favourite type of book and how long they would like to read each day and the website will offer the perfect book suggestion and work out how long it will take to complete – so you can set yourself a challenge if you’re finding it hard to get back to reading.

Find out about all that is happening for Ireland Reads, get book recommendations and take the pledge to read on Thursday 25 February at www.irelandreads.ie