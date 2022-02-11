Pres students get on their bikes!

By Elizabeth Lee

PRESENTATION College has introduced brand new bicycles for PE classes to allow all students develop their cycling skills.

Teacher Vincent Homan successfully applied for funding from Carlow Sports Partnership and bought the bikes from Coleman Cycles in Carlow. The objective is to use them as a non-competitive recreational activity for the students. The cycles will also be used as part of the school’s TY programme to help students learn about bike maintenance.

The initiative is running in conjunction with the Green Schools Committee and the #andshecycles campaign, which encourages girls to cycle to school.

They are very grateful for the funding from the local sports partnership as well as the great service in supplying the bikes from Coleman Cycles.

The teachers would be delighted with any donations of bikes to enhance the 16 they already have.

They are currently focusing on the Travel Flag in Green Schools campaign. From their green school surveys, they found that many students didn’t know how to cycle, while others had not cycled since primary school. For the past two years, the green schools committee has been promoting the introduction of cycling to the school curriculum.

Presentation College was one of the schools involved in the pilot #andshecycles Cycling Ambassador Programme last year. The success of this initiative has resulted in more schools becoming involved and the programme being rolled out in Scotland.

Three transition year cycle ambassadors have organised several cycling afternoons for the TY girls, while teachers Ms Kavanagh and Mr Bailey (both renowned cyclists) plan on bringing a group cycling around Carlow to raise awareness and to survey the local cycle routes.