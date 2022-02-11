What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received five planning applications between 4 and 11 February.

Ballon: FLI Precast Solutions Ltd wishes to reconstruct and expand welfare facilities and office accommodation at Kilknock, Ballon.

Carlow: Thomas Nolan wishes to construct an eight-bay cubicle cow-housing agricultural building at Aghalona, Friarstown, Palatine.

St Mullins: Kieran Mullett wishes to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage at Carriglead,

St Mullins.

St Mullins GAA wishes to develop a new hurling pitch consisting of the levelling of the proposed new pitch, to include the importation of inert soil and stones (EWC class 17 05 04) to facilitate same development at Bahana, St Mullins.

Tullow: Farm Power Generation wishes to extend planning permission for a solar panel array consisting of 48,000m2 of solar panels on ground-mounted steel frames, electrical control room, power interest units, underground cable ducts, CCTV, lighting and security fencing at Coppenagh, Tullow.