Citizens’ Information is there to help families

THE Citizens’ Information Centre (CIC) at Tullow Street, Carlow deals with queries about relationship and marital breakdown, particularly at this time of year, and this has been amplified as a consequence of the pandemic. The biggest concerns most separating couples have are what will happen to the family home and, if there are children, who will get custody.

SEPARATION AGREEMENTS

It is preferable to try to come to an amicable separation agreement whereby the couple agrees the terms of their separation. This can be done with the support of a mediation service. This service is provided free of charge by the Legal Aid Board and it can assist couples to agree the terms of their separation. Alternatively, couples can source their own private mediation service, for which a fee is payable. If it is not possible to reach agreement, or if one party refuses to engage, the other party may be left with no other option than to pursue a legal separation/divorce via the courts.

At this stage, it may be beneficial, but not obligatory, to engage the services of a solicitor. Solicitor’s fees can be costly, so it is important to get a quotation. Your local CIC offers a referral service to Free Legal Advice Clinics (FLAC). This is a free service, which allows clients to get basic legal advice from a qualified lawyer.

Depending on the clients’ means, they may be entitled to legal aid. To qualify for this, an individual’s disposable income cannot exceed €18,000; your local CIC can assist you in completing the application form.

PROPERTY

Each person has the right to reside in the family home unless they agree otherwise, or if there is a court order for one person to leave. Neither party can sell, mortgage, lease or transfer the family home without the consent of their spouse. Similar protection is provided for the shared home of civil partners in civil partnership legislation.

CUSTODY

Custody refers to the day-to-day care, residency and upbringing of dependent children. In cases of judicial separation or divorce, there will be an order made for either shared or sole custody. Sole custody means the children live permanently with the parent who has custody; the other parent may be granted access to the children at agreed times, which can include overnight access. If one parent is denying the other parent access to their children, the parent being denied access should apply to their local district court for an access order.

MAINTENANCE

There is a legal responsibility on both parents, whether married or unmarried, to maintain dependent children and on spouses/civil partners to maintain each other in accordance with their means. A common misconception is that a specific amount of maintenance is paid for each child. This is incorrect. Maintenance is calculated according to the income and expenses of both parents. If one parent refuses to pay maintenance, an order can be sought through the local district court. It is not always necessary to engage legal representation to do this.

Sarah Drea, development manager of South Leinster Citizens’ Information Service: Kilkenny and Carlow area, explained that the service has been dealing with family law queries since Christmas and concludes that “we are always here to help with such matters and will refer clients to experts in this area when required”.

Funded by the Citizens’ Information Board, the range of areas covered by the Citizens’ Information Service (CIS) is extremely wide. It includes social welfare rights and entitlements and other social issues such as employment, health services, housing, education, family matters and consumer rights.

A growing number of callers require in-depth assistance and the CIS plays an important role in providing advocacy with, or on behalf of, those people who need it, including people with disabilities, migrants, refugees, lone parents, the Travelling community, prisoners, geographically isolated people and those who may not have access to digital resources. Basically, anyone working or living in Co Carlow, who has an issue that needs addressing or is at a crossroads in their lives, may find it helpful to avail of these services.

Currently, CIS can be contacted by telephone; leave a message and they will call you back – usually the same day or, if late in the afternoon, the next day. If you need to meet them face to face, an appointment will be facilitated. The telephone number is 0818 075130. Their website, www.citizensinformation.ie, is packed full of helpful information.

For further information, to find out their opening hours, if you would like them to address a specific query or to book an appointment with a member of their team, please contact the local Citizens’ Information Centre in Carlow on 0818 075130. They are available from Monday to Friday and their services are free and confidential.