Councillor welcomes €2.5m funding

Saturday, February 12, 2022

By Suzanne Pender

FUNDING of €2.5 million to Co Carlow under the latest tranche of the Active Travel programme was welcomed by cllr Tom O’Neill.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District cllr O’Neill called for an update on the successful projects within the MD.

These include the River Burrin walking and cycle track, €200,000; Hanover to Tyndall pedestrian and cycle scheme, €180,000; Green Lane/Railway Road junction improvement scheme, €40,000; Tullow Road pedestrian and cycle scheme, €200,000; Dublin Road pedestrian and cycle scheme, €140,000; Staplestown Road/Pollerton Road permeability link, €48,000; and River Barrow walk permeability link, €80,000.

Area engineer Barry Knowles agreed to have the update available at the next meeting.

