Death notices and funeral arrangements

Sally Kelly (née Blanchfield)

Drumphea, Garryhill, Carlow / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

On February 11th, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean, granddaughter Helena, brothers Jim & Jack, sister Nan. Sally, much loved mother of Thomas, Breda & Billy. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, their spouses & partner, grandchildren Carol, Aoife, Sarah, Shane, Enda, Niamh & Sorcha, great-grandchildren Tadhg & Doireann, sisters Nellie & Sr. De-Montford (Peggy), brother Len, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Sally’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Saturday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm in Saint Lazerian’s Church, Drumphea, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Frank Dempsey

Tallaght, Dublin / Carlow

Dempsey, Frank (Avonmore Close, Tallaght and formerly Carlow) 9th February 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving dad to Mary, Laura, John, Terry, Noel and Aidan. Frank will be dearly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Tommy, his much loved and cherished grandchildren Shannon, Rhys, Alicia, Kori, Morgan, Jordan and Dominic, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home Tallaght on Monday (14th February) between 3pm to 5pm. Removal to the church of St Dominics, Tallaght on Tuesday morning (15th February) arriving for 10am Mass followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium (CREMATORIUM STRICTLY PRIVATE).

Frank’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/stdominicstallaght

Michael Dooley

Murphy Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Athy, Kildare

Formerly of Ballycullane, Athy, Co. Kildare.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Patrick, Tom, Christopher and Martin, sisters Rita, Dinah, Frances and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney’s Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Monday evening (February 14th).

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie .

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.