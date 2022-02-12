Derek sweeps the boards at country music awards

Derek Ryan won three awards at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards 20022

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S Derek Ryan swept the boards at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards 2022 on Monday night – winning three of the night’s most coveted accolades.

The country music star won best songwriter and best album for his latest release Soft Ground and also the night’s top award – Ireland’s Favourite Country Star, at the star-studded night hosted at Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena, Co Antrim.

“Wow, I’m so grateful and proud to have received three awards at the Northern Ireland CMAs tonight. Thank you to everyone for voting,” said Derek.

“It’s great to be back,” he added.

In the category of Ireland’s Favourite Country Star, Derek took top honours despite being up against some of country music’s leading lights, including Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter and Mike Denver.

Derek is delighted to be back on the road with his Irish concert tour, which kicked off in Mount Wolseley at the end of January and continues with dates all over the country up to the end of March.

This weekend he’s in the National Opera House in Wexford on Saturday night and the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Sunday night.