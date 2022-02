Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s who were arrested over the stabbing in Wicklow have been released from custody.

Investigations are ongoing into the death of a man in the Ballyconnell, Shillelagh area on Thursday night.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Gardai say files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.