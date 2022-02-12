Status yellow rain warning issued for seven counties

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for seven counties.

The warning, which will take effect from 2am on Sunday until 11am the same day was issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford.

According to Met Éireann, some intense rainfall is likely with the risk of spot flooding, especially on high ground. It is also expected to be blustery near the south coast too.

The rain is set to ease off through Sunday afternoon as brighter spells and showers follow into the west and southwest.

However, cloud and rain will linger in parts of the north and east, and some sleet may fall over higher parts of Ulster in the evening.

Sunday’s temperature will reach highs of 5 to 9 degrees.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Two held as cocaine and cannabis worth £1.8m seized at Belfast Harbour

Saturday, 12/02/22 - 8:45pm

Irish citizens advised to leave Ukraine immediately as fears of invasion grow

Saturday, 12/02/22 - 4:26pm

Winning €30m lottery ticket sold in Co Clare

Saturday, 12/02/22 - 2:47pm