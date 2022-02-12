Status yellow rain warning issued for seven counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for seven counties.

The warning, which will take effect from 2am on Sunday until 11am the same day was issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford.

According to Met Éireann, some intense rainfall is likely with the risk of spot flooding, especially on high ground. It is also expected to be blustery near the south coast too.

The rain is set to ease off through Sunday afternoon as brighter spells and showers follow into the west and southwest.

However, cloud and rain will linger in parts of the north and east, and some sleet may fall over higher parts of Ulster in the evening.

Sunday’s temperature will reach highs of 5 to 9 degrees.